|
|
RICHARDSON Dorothy Torrey, 93, wife of the late Gordon Richardson, died Mar. 17, 2019. She was born and raised in Syracuse, NY and moved to Lexington in 1974. She is survived by her children, Steven (Kathy), Mark (Noreen), John (Linda), Ann, and Paul (Becca); 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 10 AM, Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation, Tuesday, 5-8 PM, Milward-Southland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 19, 2019