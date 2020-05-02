Or Copy this URL to Share

63 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Friday, April 30, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born in Rockcastle County, KY on July 1, 1956 the daughter of Walter and Vina Barron McFerron. She was a former Booneway Farms factory worker and was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church in Jackson County. She enjoyed the outdoors, as well as camping and fishing. She is survived by her husband, Ted Allen Hundley; three daughters, Tonya Beeler of Richmond, and Laura Hundley and Stacey Hundley, both of Mt. Vernon; a brother, Larry Joe McFerron and wife Pamela of Mt. Vernon; and a sister, Sharon Kay Abrams also of Mt. Vernon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Faye Cromer and Angeline McFerron. In accordance with current state mandates, funeral services for Mrs. Hundley will be private. Burial will be in High Dry Cemetery. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Hundley’s online obituary.

