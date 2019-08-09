|
Dorothy Lee Tackett Sparkman, 80, widow of Burnis Sparkman Sr, passed away August 3, 2019. She was born on July 22,1939 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Hattler and Maudie Fleming Tackett. Dorothy was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church and a retired door greeter at Walmart. She is survived by one son Burnis “Bub” Sparkman Jr. and two brothers Ray (Nancy) Tackett and Lacey (Connie) Tackett. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by five siblings Frank and Steve Tackett, Vernie Fleming, Goldie O’Neal and Ruby Hatfield. Funeral service will be conducted at 1PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-9 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 9, 2019