DURHAM Dorothy Stallard, 69, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Memphis, TN. She was born in Frankfort, KY on July 27, 1951. Survivors include her two sons Phillip Stallard Louisville, KY and Timothy Stallard Frankfort, KY. Ten grandkids and fourteen great grandkids. Four brothers Clarence Edward Frankfort, KY, George Albert Lexington, KY, Charles Henry Louisville, KY and Ernest Lee Frankfort, KY. Two sisters Anna Josephine Shaw Lexington, KY, Mary Elizabeth Rodgers Memphis, TN. A host of nieces' nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be at Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 340 E Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky. The visitation will be Saturday 11:00 to 12:00 with funeral starting at 12:00. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Frankfort, KY.



