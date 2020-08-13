1/1
Dorothy Stallard Durham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURHAM Dorothy Stallard, 69, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Memphis, TN. She was born in Frankfort, KY on July 27, 1951. Survivors include her two sons Phillip Stallard Louisville, KY and Timothy Stallard Frankfort, KY. Ten grandkids and fourteen great grandkids. Four brothers Clarence Edward Frankfort, KY, George Albert Lexington, KY, Charles Henry Louisville, KY and Ernest Lee Frankfort, KY. Two sisters Anna Josephine Shaw Lexington, KY, Mary Elizabeth Rodgers Memphis, TN. A host of nieces' nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be at Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 340 E Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky. The visitation will be Saturday 11:00 to 12:00 with funeral starting at 12:00. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Frankfort, KY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved