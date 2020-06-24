Dorothy Theona Poll
POLL Dorothy Theona, 91, died on June 22, 2020. She was married to her husband, the late Justin Poll for 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Adrianus Jan Ryerkerk and Jenne Nugteren Ryerkerk and was born in Prairie City, IA on July 20, 1928. She retired from the VA on Leestown Road after 25 years of service and was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church. She is survived by her children, Bob (Cindy) Poll, Bradley J. Poll, and Lorri Jean Phillips; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thur., June 25, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm with service at 12:30 pm, Milward-Southland. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
