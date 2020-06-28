Dorothy Turner
Strong-Stoic-Loving- Smart-Darling out spoken leader authentic faithful servant to Jehovah. Was called home to Jehovah on Jun 16 2020.She was born Jan 16 1941 in Worthville, KY. She was proceeded in death by her son Kenneth Wayne Turner Jr. Survivors are by her children Michael T, and Deborah D. Turner, Sonia A Graddick( Steve lll) Parents Mathew & Corrine Mastin, a special granddaughter that she raised Shana Turner. Siblings Hattie Dunn, Sarah Bonds and Anna Stone. Ralph, Nelson, Charles and James Harris. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren; and a host off friends and relatives. The family will have a private memorial service . Arrangements entrusted to Fender Funeral Directors.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
