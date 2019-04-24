|
Dorothy J. Wright, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at home with her family. She was born on September 10, 1928 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Anna and Frank Smith. Dorothy was a graduate of Lancaster High School, retired International Travel Agent with AAA and a member of Versailles Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, David Allen Wright and daughter, Diane Louise Wright. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kathy Wright (Gary T.) Priest of Versailles, KY, grandchildren, David T. (Julia) Priest of Versailles, KY, and Katie E. Priest, New York City, NY. Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Versailles Presbyterian Church, Rev. Keith Benze officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Condolences can be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
