|
|
|
Douglas Ray Aulick, 61, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood, KY. Born on April 9, 1958, he was a son of the late Kenneth Ray Aulick and Ruby Aulick Plummer. A 1976 graduate of Pendleton High School, he owned and operated Unique Furniture Enterprises from 1992-2019. Doug loved fishing, and his favorite spot was Wolf Creek. He married Donna Rae Aulick on July 16, 1977, and his dear wife survives his passing. In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by two children: Shannon Rae (Daniel) Isenberg of Florence, KY and Matthew Douglas (Christy) Aulick of Mt. Washington, KY; his granddaughter, Vanessa; four siblings: Steven (Darlene) Aulick of LaFayette, TN, Cynthia (Marc) McDonald of Lexington, KY, Sandra (Steve) Dennie of Falmouth, KY, and Scott (Missy) Aulick of DeMossville, KY; several nieces and nephews; two aunts: Ruth Helen Brandenburg and Emma Jean Thayer; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. The visitation will be from 1-3 pm on Monday preceding the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery: 50 Kendall Road, Jamestown, KY 42629. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019