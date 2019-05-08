KING Douglas B. "Doug" age 86, of Lexington Kentucky, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY where he had resided in the Eisenhower Dementia unit since April of 2018. Doug graduated from Henry Clay High School in Lexington KY and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served proudly on the destroyer USS Leary DD-879. After serving in the Navy he eventually retired from Standard Products in Lexington. He was a consummate and creative wood worker and carpenter. He enjoyed nature, fishing, hunting and his family. Doug was born on February 24, 1933 on Babylon Hill in Valley View, Kentucky to the late Claude S. King, Sr. and Katherine Burgess King. He is survived by his sister Anna Sandahl of Minnesota, Bobby King of Indianapolis and Mozella Smith of Hilliard Ohio; his wife of 62 years and love of his life, Nancy Dickerson King; his three daughters, Terri Brown of Lexington, Kathy (Carl-deceased) Kuehneman of Georgetown, and Claudia (and Tony) Thomas of Richmond; Grandchildren Jesse Brown, Michael Brown, Luke Thomas and Paige Thomas; Great grandson Nathaniel Brown and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George Alvin King and Claude King, Jr (Bunny). To his family he was a devoted father, loving husband and fiercely loyal friend. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home 3421 Harrodsburg Road Lexington, Kentucky. His funeral service will follow at 2:30pm with Pastor Mark Dunn officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memory Gardens 5364 Lexington Rd Paris Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Jesse Brown, Michael Brown, Nate Brown, Tony Thomas, and Luke Thomas. Honorary pallbearer will be Bobby King. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 2808 Palumbo Drive Ste 205 Lexington KY 40509 Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary