72, husband of Jeanne Johnson Baldwin, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Frankfort on February 29, 1948, Woody was the son of the late Clyde M. and Clellan Parris Baldwin. A graduate of Frankfort High School, Woody attended Kentucky State University and worked there for many years before retiring as the Director of Facilities Management. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Woody is survived by his wife Jeanne; sons Brent Scott Baldwin (Beth) of Nicholasville, Douglas B. “Bart” Baldwin (Stephanie) of Shelbyville, John Burns Barton (Dana) of Frankfort, and Nicholas C. Barton (Megan) of Frankfort; a sister, Betty Lois Feamster (Tom) of Hazard; and a brother, Clyde P. Baldwin (Joey) of Frankfort. He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Jake Burton Baldwin, Olivia Suzanne Baldwin, Brooke Ann Baldwin, Hart Woodyard Baldwin, Harrison Barton Baldwin, Kathleen Grace Baldwin, Cameron Tyler Barton, Whitney Ryan Barton, Cole Walker Hampton, Isabella Marie Barton, and Braden Nicholas Barton. He was preceded in death by a brother, David S. Baldwin. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 10:00am Saturday, May 30th. Burial will be private. Pallbearers will be Woody’s grandsons. Honorary bearers will be Ray Baldwin, Tyler Baldwin, Kenny Perry, Bob Mason, Edward Lynch, Joe Schaffer, and Bill Crumbaugh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), Good Shepherd Catholic Church, or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.