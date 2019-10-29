Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Gene Sargent


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARGENT Douglas Gene, 89, widower of Pauline W. Sargent, died Oct. 27, 2019 at Brookdale Richmond Place in Lexington, KY. Born June 11, 1930 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Claude and Sadie Bramlett Sargent. Survivors include two children, Teresa Ann Stucker and Brian Sargent; three grandchildren, J.D. Stucker, Kelsey Stucker, and Jake Sargent. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Wed., Oct. 30 Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now