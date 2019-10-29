|
SARGENT Douglas Gene, 89, widower of Pauline W. Sargent, died Oct. 27, 2019 at Brookdale Richmond Place in Lexington, KY. Born June 11, 1930 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Claude and Sadie Bramlett Sargent. Survivors include two children, Teresa Ann Stucker and Brian Sargent; three grandchildren, J.D. Stucker, Kelsey Stucker, and Jake Sargent. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Wed., Oct. 30 Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 29, 2019