Douglas Kyle Speer

SPEER Douglas Kyle, 59, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Lexington. He was born in Mt Sterling on March 30, 1960 to the late Kenneth and Elaine McClure Speer. He was a journeyman meat cutter for Kroger and a Navy veteran. He is survived by his daughter, Cassidy Leigh Speer; a niece, Taylor Speer. He was preceded in death by his son, Cody McClure Speer and a brother, Greg Speer. Funeral services will be 2 PM Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church with burial in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 to 2 PM Saturday at the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2020
