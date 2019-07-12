|
PALMER Douglas MacArthur, 77, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 after a long illness. He was the loving husband to his wife Sandra for almost 54 years. He leaves behind two sons, Wayne D. and Bryan D (Pam) Palmer, five grandchildren; Paxton, Madison, Jacob, Presley and Hudson, three extended grandchildren; Rayleigh, McKinley and Ella. He is also survived by one brother; William D. Palmer of Florida and one sister; Betty Cronin of Texas. Doug turned his love of cars into a lifelong career, beginning with ownership of a Phillips 66 gas station, several S&S Tire stores, and finally Palmer Tire. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:30 PM 4:30 PM with a Memorial Service to immediately follow at Milward Southland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019