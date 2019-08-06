|
Douglas Steven Courtney, 78, husband of Jean Courtney, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Born in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late Cecil and Elmo Courtney. Survivors other than his wife are a son, Chris; three daughters, Stephanie, Lena and Wendie; Nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and his best friend, Ron Harrison. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in the Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday. Contributions to the Kidney Foundation of Central Kentucky, 1517 Nicholasville Road #203, Lexington, KY 40503 and God’s Pantry, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019