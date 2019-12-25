|
age 76, and the husband, for 53 years, to Stella Mae Platt Walters, passed away at Georgetown Community Hospital on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Doug was a member of Gano Baptist Church. He coached basketball, baseball and Connie Mack baseball. Doug enjoyed golf and liked being outdoors. In addition to his wife Stella, he is survived by his sons, James Douglas Walters, and Jonathan Craig Walters, both of Georgetown; his grandchildren, Blake Bailey Walters and Kylea Walters. He is also survived by his brother, J.R. (Jean) Williamson of Georgetown, his sisters, Priscilla "Sissy" (Jack) Moreland, Linda Sargent and Joyce Barron, all of Georgetown and Geraldine "Geri" (Paul) Jones of Lexington, and his mother-in-law, Alma Gillispie Platt Marshall. Visitation for family and friends will be 5pm to 8pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral. Funeral services will be Saturday, at 11am with Rev. David Barron officiating. Honorary bearers will be Jerry Martin, Hawk Forest Hawkins, Larry Jones, Toby Murray, Charles Arthur and J.R. Williamson. Shared memories and words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.tuckeyocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 25, 2019