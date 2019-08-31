|
|
age 89 of Loretto, died August 29. Survivors include his wife, Doris Ann Downs; four daughters, Sherry Thompson (Alex) of Loretto, Brenda Edelen (Ben) of Lexington, Karen Lake (Sam) of Blythewood, South Carolina and Tammy Downs at home; two sons, Rick Downs (Juan) of Lebanon and Steve Downs (Peggy) of Frogtown; 12 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Frances Mattingly (Julian) of Louisville and Lucy Craig of Lebanon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick. Burial will follow in Saint Charles Cemetery. Visitation is 3-8 PM Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 31, 2019