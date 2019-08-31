Home

Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Doyle Downs
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church
108 Main Street
Raywick, KY
Doyle Downs


1930 - 2019
Doyle Downs Obituary
age 89 of Loretto, died August 29. Survivors include his wife, Doris Ann Downs; four daughters, Sherry Thompson (Alex) of Loretto, Brenda Edelen (Ben) of Lexington, Karen Lake (Sam) of Blythewood, South Carolina and Tammy Downs at home; two sons, Rick Downs (Juan) of Lebanon and Steve Downs (Peggy) of Frogtown; 12 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Frances Mattingly (Julian) of Louisville and Lucy Craig of Lebanon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick. Burial will follow in Saint Charles Cemetery. Visitation is 3-8 PM Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 31, 2019
