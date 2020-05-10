Dudley Lovell Short
1962 - 2020
Dudley Lovell Short, Jr., 58, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020. He was born to Betty Honaker Short and the late Dudley Lovell Short, Sr. on March 24, 1962 in Lexington. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two siblings, Frances and John Short. Dudley was a free spirit who experienced multiple adventures throughout his life. He was a lifetime animal lover. All services private at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Lexington Cemetery
