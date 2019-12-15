|
Geneva Duke, 85, wife of Keller Duke, passed away December 12, 2019. She was born on April 25, 1934 in Danville, Ky to the late William and Edna Baxter Cutter. Besides her husband she is survived by two sons Benny (Pam) Clouse, Chuck (Carla) Clouse, one daughter Brenda (John) Gorman, two stepdaughters Patty Byrd and Marie Rutherford and one daughter in law Tammy Clouse thirteen grandchildren, four step grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and first husband Ernest Clouse she is preceded in death by one son Ricky Clouse, and nine siblings. Funeral service will be conducted at 1PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with James Humphrey officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11AM-1PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 15, 2019