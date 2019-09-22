|
|
MITCHELL Duncan Norris, was born January 30, 2003 to David and Kristin Mitchell in Lexington, KY. He attended Frederick Douglass High School where he was an avid lacrosse player and member of the school orchestra where he played violin. He recently transferred to Henry Clay where he planned to play lacrosse as well. Duncan loved all things about nature and especially enjoyed being an aquarist in recent years. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing and being with his friends. Duncan left us on September 18, 2019. He is survived by his parents, David and Kristin Mitchell; brother, Evan Mitchell; maternal grandparents, Greg and Belinda Stark; paternal grandparents, David and JoAnn Mitchell, aunts and uncles: Jeff and Kellie Stark, Brittany Stark, Elizabeth and Mark Perry and family. He will be desperately missed. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24 at Milward-Man O' War, (1509 Trent Blvd, Lexington, KY 40515). A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 AM also at Milward-Man O' War. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019