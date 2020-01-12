|
|
(Skip), 75, husband of Sandra Stamper Stewart, died January 7th, 2020 at his home in Lexington, KY. He was born in April 17th, 1944 in Louisville, KY to the late Duncan S. and Kathryn Kirk Stewart. As a young boy he developed a love for horses. He showed horses throughout the state and fox hunted with the Iroquois Hunt Club. He graduated from military school in Virginia and served in the U.S. Navy during The Vietnam War. He raised thoroughbred horses for many years at his farm in Lexington. His past and present memberships include, The Lexington Club, Keeneland Club, Thoroughbred Club, Sapphire Golf Club, Greenbriar Club, UK Presidents Club, K Fund and was a Kentucky Fellow. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Virginia Stewart (Bill) Bailey – Kentucky; a stepson, Gregory (Amy) Reese; and twin step grandchildren, Amanda Lee and Michael Duncan – Maryland. Skip will be remembered by his family and friends for his sense of humor and generosity to others. He was an animal lover and was devoted to his little dog, “Coco” for twenty plus years. He also enjoyed many happy years at his mountain home in Cashiers, NC where he loved watching the sunset over the mountains. A 12:00 pm graveside will take place at Lexington Cemetery, on his birthday, April 17th, 2020. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home will be entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lexington Humane Society, 1609 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504 and Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020