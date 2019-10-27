|
Dustin Amgad Haider, 36, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home in Lancaster, Kentucky. He was born on October 7, 1983 in Houston, Texas to Abdul Rhaman Haider and Patricia Brown Willhoite. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at New Hope Fellowship 1451 South Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky with Pastor Ron Riley officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Dustin Amgad and his family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019