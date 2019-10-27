Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Haider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin Amgad Haider

Send Flowers
Dustin Amgad Haider Obituary
Dustin Amgad Haider, 36, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home in Lancaster, Kentucky. He was born on October 7, 1983 in Houston, Texas to Abdul Rhaman Haider and Patricia Brown Willhoite. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at New Hope Fellowship 1451 South Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky with Pastor Ron Riley officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Dustin Amgad and his family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.