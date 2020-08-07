Dustin Humphrey

1/
Dustin Michael Humphrey, 33, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home in Lancaster, Kentucky. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 15, 1987 to Michael Ray Humphrey and Barbara Neal Humphrey. He was a tree trimmer for Asplundh Industries. He is survived by a sister, Angie Brooks and her husband, Carl. Services will be 12:00PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Wayne Naylor officiating. Visitation will be 12-2:00PM, Friday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 7, 2020.
