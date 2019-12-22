|
Dwight “Buck” Oren Cater, 93, widower of Ella Louise Cater passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019. Buck was born November 7, 1926 in Shelby County, IL, spending his early years in Decatur, IL. He enlisted in the US Navy in WW II at age 17. During the war he served as aerial photographer- with the rank of Photographer’s Mate. On return to Decatur he worked in radio electronics at the Decatur Army Depot, moving to Fort Worth, TX, and in 1964 transferred to the Lexington-Bluegrass Army Depot at Avon where he retired in 1977. After his retirement he went back to work with his brother “Cater” and Denton Patterson, helping in the cabinet business. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, spending time with Denny and DiAnn, and especially their most recent visit to Lexington this past summer. Buck took up golf late in life, playing with Cater and his friend Ray. He loved music and dancing- often doing the “splits” at parties well after age 80. He loved the Keeneland Derby Bash. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, and was able to go to several games in Cincinnati, St. Louis and Chicago in recent years. He was overjoyed at the World Series Championship, and wore his classic Cubs hat everywhere. He watched games each day on the MLB channel, and knew each player. He enjoyed traveling to South Carolina with Annette and Mike, sitting in the sun, golfing and especially liked traveling back to his hometown- Decatur where he could laugh and visit with relatives. He was incredibly active- trimming trees, planting tomatoes and a flower garden, cleaning his gutters and mowing his own yard up until age 91. His personality was always happy and optimistic, touching everyone with his bright smile and laugh, and he loved to tell stories. We will all miss him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ella Louise Cater, his parents Elza and Hazel Cater and siblings Jean(Delford) Barber, Wilma(Ivan) Duncan, Paulette Carter, Wilbur (Joann) Cater, Patrick Cater, Elza (Sarah) Cater Jr. He is survived by his daughter Annette (Mikel) Smith and son Denny (DiAnn) Denson; sister Dollie Doldo; his grandchildren Troy (Jen) Denson, Brian Denson, Ellen (Jeff) Hartman, Ben (Shelly) Smith; great-grandchildren Bella Denson, Pepper Denson, and Kyla Denson and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 5-7pm at Milward-Southland. A separate service will occur at Dawson-Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, Illinois with burial at South Macon Township Cemetery at Macon, Illinois. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019