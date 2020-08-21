Dwight Fitzpatrick

Dwight Douglas Fitzpatrick, 77, of Peru, IN, formerly of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. Dwight was born January 10, 1943 in Louisa, KY to the late Ray and Dixie Fitzpatrick. Dwight proudly served his country in the US Army. Survivors include his siblings David Fitzpatrick, Mary Lou Endicott, Burgess Fitzpatrick, Delbert Fitzpatrick, and Randall Gene Fitzpatrick; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Fitzpatrick Cemetery. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Fitzpatrick and his family.



