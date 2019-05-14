Home

Dwight Newton Obituary
Dwight Newton, age 84, passed away on May 9, 2019. Dwight was born December 14, 1934 in Irvine, KY to the late Ernest and Martha Jane Henry Newton. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired in maintenance from UK. Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Edith Howell Newton in February 2016 and brothers James, Ernest and Daniel Newton Dwight is survived by his daughters Jacqueline Newton, Pamela Newton, Janet Lauren Sangster and Darlena Davila; grandchildren Bridgit Christian, Nicole Sipos; great-grandchildren Natalie Sipos, Maddox, Brody and Noah Christian; sisters Cynthia Lucille Beam, Ada Tanner, Alice Johns and Carolyn Feck. Visitation for Dwight Newton will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4-7 PM with funeral services beginning at 7:00 PM. Visitation and Services will be at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing, 601 E. Brannon Rd .Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2019
