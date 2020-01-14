|
|
SAUNDERS E. Bruce, 73, died early Thursday January 9, 2020 in Richmond, KY. Born October 10, 1946 in Lexington, KY to the late Edgar & Willette Saunders. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corp (Sargent), retired from IBM after 30 years, had been a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Master among the countless activities he participated in with his children throughout his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father. He is also a charter member of Crestwood Christian Church in Lexington. He above all else was a man of integrity and honor. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James "Bucky" Saunders and his sister Anne Wray. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda C. Saunders; three children: Joe Saunders (Ayu) of Lexington, KY; Kristi Saunders of Richmond, KY; Kimberly Wood (Rex) of Somerset, KY , four grandchildren: Jesse, Jake, Evie, and Liam; and two great-grand daughters: KayKay and Natalie. Graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lexington, KY on Wednesday the 15th of January at 10 am.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020