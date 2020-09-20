1/1
Earl Aubrey Tabscott
83, husband of Peggy Humphrey Tabscott, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born in Lexington, he was the son of the late Archie and Earline Montgomery Tabscott. An Army veteran, he was the owner/operator of Tabscott Plumbing for more than 50 years. He enjoyed working in his yard, relaxing with a good western on television and taking cruises with his wife. In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his daughters, Sharon (David) Fuller and Robin (Rob) Boston; brothers, Kenneth Tabscott and Ronald Tabscott; grandchildren, Robert, Nathaniel and Gabriel Boston, Christopher Parish, Brittany and Jesse Fuller; and great grandson, Beau Boston. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Kirkland. Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, Georgetown, KY. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Monday at the funeral home.


