BALDEN Earl Douglas, 93, of Lexington, husband of Frances McGinnis Balden passed away March 6, 2019. Born in Salvisa, KY, he was the son of the late William H. and Mary E. Jarvis Balden. Earl was proudly both an Army (WWII) and Air Force (Korea) veteran. He retired from GTE after 40 years of service. He was a long-time member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Earl will always be remembered as a devoted husband and a wonderful father. In addition to his loving wife of 71 years, he is survived by their 5 children, Linda (Wayne) Forbes, Glenn (Susan) Balden, Vicki Taylor, John (Lauren) Balden, and William "Bill" (Carla) Balden; 3 grandchildren, Suzanne (John) Combs, Victoria Taylor, and John Earl Balden; one great-granddaughter, Kala Combs; and sister Ola Frances Royalty. In addition to her parents, he was predeceased by his brother and three sisters. Services will take place at Tates Creek Christian Church: Visitation Sunday from 4-6pm, Funeral Monday at 11am. Burial will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tates Creek Christian Church, 3150 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY 40502 or Bluegrass Christian Camp, 7463 Athens Boonesboro Road, Lexington, KY 40509. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 9, 2019