Earl Gene Goodpaster, 86, of Harrodsburg passed away at 1:35 Nov 13, 2019 at Veterans Hospital in Lexington. He was born on September 1, 1933, in Clintonville, KY. Preceding him in death was his wife, Olivia Carolyn Goodpaster and sister, Ina Watkin. Survivors include his sister, Lucy (Albert) Sears of Mt. Sterling, two sons, Ronnie Goodpaster of Hustonville, Dannie (Beverly) Goodpaster of Harrodsburg, daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Buckler of Springfield, and step daughter, Candy (Brian) Ellis of Hustonville, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was a horse trainer for several decades, served in The United States Army, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Burial will be at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville for family only. There will be a celebration of life at Harrodsburg Senior Citizens Building Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9 AM to1 PM. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019