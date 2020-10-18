1/1
Earl L. Cole Jr.
COLE Earl L., Jr., 76, of Barbourville, KY, passed away on October 15, 2020 following an extended battle with kidney disease. Earl spent his early childhood in Lexington, KY before moving to Barbourville, KY in 1956. Following graduation from Knox Central High School in 1962, Earl attended Eastern Kentucky University and earned a degree in Political Science. After graduation, Earl enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and began his distinguished military career. Earl served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War and returned to the U.S. to continue his military career with the Marines, and later with the U.S. Army, during which time he was attached to the Kentucky National Guard in Barbourville, KY. While a Marine serving U.S. Embassy security in Honduras, Earl met his wife Etna, who predeceased him. Earl and Etna had one son, James. Upon retirement from the military, Earl obtained his teachers certification and taught high school history as well as coached football. He loved coaching young men and positively affected numerous lives through this endeavor. In addition to his wife Etna, Earl was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Earl Cole. He is survived by his son James (Christy), grandchildren Cate and Brooks of Louisville, KY, sisters Lynda Cole (John Mahoney) and Cynthia Marsteller, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to thank the University of Kentucky Kidney Transplant Department for all of their life extending services. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held for family, with a burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
