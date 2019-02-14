Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Earl Lafferty

Earl Lafferty Obituary
LAFFERTY Earl Ray, 77, died Feb. 12, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Born Dec. 7, 1941 in Prestonsburg, KY, he was the son of the late Curtis L and Opal Boyd Lafferty. Mr. Lafferty was a U.S. Navy veteran and a computer field engineer for NCR. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Scot (Tammy) Lafferty, Lexington, KY and Shawn Lafferty, Raleigh, NC; five grandchildren, Hannah Lafferty, Alex Lafferty, Katie Lafferty, Catriona Lafferty, and Jocelyn Lafferty; one brother, Jim Lafferty; and three sisters, Reba McFee, Linda, Lach, Diane Hackett. Memorial services will be held 3 pm Sun., Feb. 17 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 1 pm Sun. until the service time. Interment will be held 11 am Mon. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 14, 2019
