WORTHINGTON - Earl Oremus, died peacefully in Worthington, Ohio, in the early morning of Jan. 25, nine months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He was 77. A graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky, and a former teacher and administrator at Sayre School, Earl was a born teacher and leader with a booming personality and a mischievous streak. He came to believe that our education system was cruelly failing young people who learn differently, and devoted his adult life to changing that. He headed the task force that created Sayre's middle school in the 1970s under the direction of his mentor, headmaster Donn Hollingsworth. After obtaining his master's degree in school leadership from Harvard University, Earl went on to become headmaster of Marburn Academy, a private school in Columbus, Oh., for children with learning differences such as dyslexia and ADHD. He led the school for 27 years, retiring in 2015, and was known to all as the beloved "Mr. O." Beyond Marburn, he was a relentless advocate for better education of children with dyslexia and ADHD in schools across Ohio and the United States, and his work changed the landscape for students, teachers, and parents alike. Earl will posthumously receive the International Dyslexia Association Central Ohio's inaugural "Inspiration" award on Feb. 3. An irony of Earl's life, given his passionate advocacy of early diagnosis and intervention for children with dyslexia and ADHD, was that his own rather evident ADHD was never formally diagnosed. His rascally youth in Lexington was punctuated by antics that formed the basis for family legends of Kerouacian road trips, a hostile takeover of the Lafayette High public address system, and a mysterious explosion in Lake Harrington that local news outlets were at a loss to explain. Even in adulthood, he found time to play pranks on his students and teachers, such as the time he challenged his faculty to a water fight only to ambush them from the building's roof with a firehose. A motto above his desk for many years summed up his modus operandi: "Function in disaster, finish in style." Of Earl's many passions, which included bourbon, wine, canoeing, sailing, and Kentucky basketball, none was greater than simply spending time with his family. He was by turns a hero and a cautionary tale to his two younger sisters, and a devoted husband to his wife Stuart, whom he met and worked with at Sayre. Another great joy of his life was working alongside his daughter Leslie at Marburn for 25 years. Over the course of his career, he served on the boards of the Central Ohio IDA; the Learning Disabilities Network; ResearchILD; and the educational software company Lexia. Between his stints at Sayre and Marburn, he worked as a teacher and administrator at Purnell School in Pottersville, N.J., and St. George's School in Newport, R.I., and he later consulted for Lawrence School in Cleveland, Oh. He died moments after midnight on Saturday with his son Will at his side and much of his family nearby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Wini Oremus of Lexington. He is survived by his wife Stuart Renfrew Oremus, of Columbus, Oh.; his daughter Leslie Buford, of Worthington, Oh.; his son Will Oremus, of Newark, De.; his sisters Beth Roberson of Bellingham, Wa., and Ruth Oremus of Nicholasville; and his grandsons Dylan and Ansel. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Earl Oremus Inspiration Fund at Marburn Academy, which will be used to help future generations of students who learn differently. Please make checks payable to Marburn Academy and send to Marburn Academy, Earl Oremus Inspiration Fund, 9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany, Ohio, 43054. Arrangements entrusted to the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 28, 2020