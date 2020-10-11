1/1
Earl Ray Roberts
1934 - 2020
ROBERTS Earl Ray, 86, of Lexington and widower of Janet Kohl Roberts passed away at home, surrounded by family on Oct. 7, 2020. Born to the late Sam and Maggie Manley Roberts Jan. 1, 1934 in Owingsville, KY. He was a graduate of Bath Co. High School and the University of Kentucky. After graduating from the University, Earl had a 40 year career as an advertising executive at the Lexington-Herald Leader. He was an avid golfer and ardent UK fan. He also loved being in the company of his family and friends, and he enjoyed his beer. His golf trips with his "Geezers Gone Wild" friends were legendary. Survivors include his 3 daughters, Deborah (Wayne) Boian, Becky (Allan Robertson) Ramsey, and Libby (Cecil) Smith; 1 sister Gladys Morris; 9 grandchildren, Michael (Brynne) Boian, Missy (Joey) Siemer, Lauren (David) Ridderikhoff; Matthew Boian, Lee (Rachel) Ramsey, Mark Boian, Jason (Hayley) Smith, Hannah Robertson, and Josh Smith; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog Rhodi. In addition to his loving wife of 60 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by his son David E. Roberts and 3 siblings, Louise Jones, Eulah Miller, and Sam Roberts, Jr. His funeral will be private followed by private burial at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to the Thomson Hood Veterans Center or Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

0 entries
