Earl Willoughby, 89, husband of June Willoughby, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY. Earl was born on October 17, 1930 in Woodford County, Kentucky, the son of the late Ben and Bessie McCall Willoughby. He was a graduate of Versailles High School. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army where he received a Purple Heart. Earl retired as a department supervisor from IBM after 30 years of employment. He was a faithful member of Versailles Baptist Church and dedicated many hours to volunteering at the church, Habitat for Humanity and St. Joseph Hospital. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, B.J. Willoughby and Ray Willoughby. Earl will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, June Joseph Willoughby, Versailles, daughters, Deborah (Gary) Moyers, Harrodsburg, Sharon (Carl) Hocker, Spartanburg, SC, grandchildren, Stephanie (Trent) Baker, Harrodsburg, Jennifer (Jake) VanGieson, Greenville, SC, Carl (Summer) Hocker, Jr., Greenville, SC, Phillip (Moriah) Hocker, Spartanburg, SC, twin sister, Geraldine Crowley, Versailles, sister, Christine Cloyd, Versailles, and great-grandchildren, Josiah Baker, Silas Baker, Savanah VanGieson, Charlotte VanGieson, Amelia VanGieson, Lucius Ward and Elijah Hocker. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Versailles Baptist Church, Dr. Michael Cabell and Minister Trent Baker officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow the service at Versailles Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lottie Moon Mission or the Judea Mission c/o Versailles Baptist Church, 125 E. Green Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Guestbook online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 15, 2019