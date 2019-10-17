|
Earle G. Wheeler, 92, passed away October 14, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born on February 5, 1927 in Ashland, KY, to the late Franklin F. and Neva Lemaster Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Rowe Wheeler. Earle was a retired employee of IBM and a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict. He was a volunteer at Central Baptist Hospital for over 20 years and a member of Rosemont Baptist Church for 56 years. Earle was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Frances L. Christian and Phyllis Whitt, both of Ashland, KY. Earle is survived by one son Larry B. Wheeler and wife Karen; one daughter Susan L. Wheeler; and one grandson Blaine F. Wheeler, all of Lexington. He is also survived by one sister Marilyn Langley of Goose Creek, SC as well as 4 nephews and 2 nieces. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Milward Funeral Home—Southland Dr., Lexington, KY. Services conducted by Pastor Eddie Benton will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow services at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the care and comfort Earle was extended at Lexington Country Place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rosemont Baptist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 17, 2019