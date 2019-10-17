Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earle Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earle G. Wheeler


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earle G. Wheeler Obituary
Earle G. Wheeler, 92, passed away October 14, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born on February 5, 1927 in Ashland, KY, to the late Franklin F. and Neva Lemaster Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Rowe Wheeler. Earle was a retired employee of IBM and a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict. He was a volunteer at Central Baptist Hospital for over 20 years and a member of Rosemont Baptist Church for 56 years. Earle was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Frances L. Christian and Phyllis Whitt, both of Ashland, KY. Earle is survived by one son Larry B. Wheeler and wife Karen; one daughter Susan L. Wheeler; and one grandson Blaine F. Wheeler, all of Lexington. He is also survived by one sister Marilyn Langley of Goose Creek, SC as well as 4 nephews and 2 nieces. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Milward Funeral Home—Southland Dr., Lexington, KY. Services conducted by Pastor Eddie Benton will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow services at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the care and comfort Earle was extended at Lexington Country Place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rosemont Baptist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now