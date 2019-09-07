Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earline Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earline G. Glover Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earline G. Glover Duncan Obituary
DUNCAN Evangelist Earline G. Glover, 78, wife of Retired Sargent Major Richard Sims Duncan, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2019. Born June 8, 1941 in Montgomery, AL daughter of the late Theodore and Bessie Glover. She was an ordained minister at Christ Temple Community Church of Paris, KY. In addition to her husband, Richard, of 56 years, she leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her passing, her sons, Eric O. (Joy) Duncan and Steven M. (Erika) Duncan; her grandchildren, Tyler Beckham, Brandyn, Seth, Sydni, Zion, Stevee, and Aleah Duncan; and a host of siblings, aunts, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Visitation, Monday, 9:30 am to 11 am, Kings Way Assembly in Versailles, KY, 4175 Lexington Rd., followed by the service at 11 am. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Monday at 1:30 pm. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.