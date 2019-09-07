|
|
DUNCAN Evangelist Earline G. Glover, 78, wife of Retired Sargent Major Richard Sims Duncan, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2019. Born June 8, 1941 in Montgomery, AL daughter of the late Theodore and Bessie Glover. She was an ordained minister at Christ Temple Community Church of Paris, KY. In addition to her husband, Richard, of 56 years, she leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her passing, her sons, Eric O. (Joy) Duncan and Steven M. (Erika) Duncan; her grandchildren, Tyler Beckham, Brandyn, Seth, Sydni, Zion, Stevee, and Aleah Duncan; and a host of siblings, aunts, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Visitation, Monday, 9:30 am to 11 am, Kings Way Assembly in Versailles, KY, 4175 Lexington Rd., followed by the service at 11 am. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Monday at 1:30 pm. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 7, 2019