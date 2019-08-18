|
65, husband of Nancy Bronner, died Aug. 12, at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born Oct. 8, 1953 in Fort Campbell, KY, to the late Adelbert and Marie Israel Puterbaugh. Ed was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, a sailing captain, whitewater kayaker, and was the owner of Boone Creek Creamery. Survivors include a daughter, Erin Puterbaugh (Elliott Orwick); and two brothers, Tim Hamilton and David Puterbaugh. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, the , or Kentucky Waterways Alliance, www.kwalliance.org. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019