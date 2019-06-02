born 1/16/44 of Georgetown, Kentucky, husband of Angie E. Tedder died on May 30, 2019. Ed was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, and lived in Maryland until 1966 when he joined the United States Air Force, serving 12 ½ years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Guy Tedder, Sr. and Helen Stephenson Tedder. He is survived by wife Angie, one sister, Patricia E. Morgan of Alexandria, VA.; daughter, Kristin S. Hawkins, son-in-law, Bruce Hawkins and two lovely granddaughters, Karlee and Emma Hawkins, all of Gainesville, Florida. Eddie trusted the Lord as his Savior in 1959 while attending a Baptist summer retreat in Frederick, Maryland. He loved to sing and sang in choirs during his college years and in churches wherever he was a member. Eddie and his wife Angie are members of the Clays Mill Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky. Ed was a member serving as an usher, singing in the choir and directing an addictions program for individuals struggling with various addictive behaviors. He was a certified alcohol/drug counselor and also had a Masters degree in Christian counseling. Eddie was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and even attended the Baltimore Orioles Fantasy Camp in 1992 as a surprise anniversary gift from his wife Angie. Before his death he asked that all memorial contributions be made to the Clays Mill Road Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 12:30 PM Wednesday at Clays Mill Road Baptist Church, 3000 Clays Mill Rd, in Lexington, Kentucky. Pastor Jeff Fugate will be officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 AM till service time Wednesday at the church. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary