Eddie D. Peak, 54, husband to Lisa Eyckmans Peak, passed away at his home in Richmond, Kentucky on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born February 26, 1965 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Onie B. and Mary Helen Irvin Peak. Eddie was employed at Adesa in Quality Control. Along with his wife, he is survived by son, Tommy (Megan) Peak of Lexington, and daughter, Latisha (Joe) Thurmond of Georgetown; grandchildren, Jaxson Thurmond and Sophia Thurmond; sisters, Joyce Seals and Sallie (Jeff) Johnson, both of Georgetown. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Kelly Eyckmans of Richmond, Mona Eyckmans of Lexington, and Carla Peak of Georgetown; brother-in-law, John Eyckman of Florence, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by mother-in-law, Maureen Eyckmans, father-in-law, Al Eyckmans, sister, Mary Jane (Merlin) Broxterman, brothers, Charles Peak and Buck (Sadie) Buchanan; brothers-in-law, Tim Seals and Michael Eyckmans. Visitation for Eddie will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 1:00pm with Rev. Eugene Young officiating and burial in Georgetown Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Kyle Bentley, Evan Bentley, Phillip Young, Robert Young, Joshua Peak, and Shawn Woods. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Glen Cain, Jeff Burton, and Connor Peak. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 15, 2020