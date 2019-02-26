|
|
|
Edgar P. "Butch" Coyle Jr. 67, husband of Shirley Floyd Coyle died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home. He was born October 10, 1951 in Nicholasville, Kentucky to the late Edgar P. Coyle, Sr. and Alice Jean Fields Coyle. Butch was retired from Coyle & Son Body Shop. Survivors include a daughter, Amy Coyle Trumble and her husband, Gary Carlton Trumble, a son, Timothy Patrick Coyle and his wife, Jamie McKinney Coyle, and two grandchildren, Jenna Lauren Coyle and Tyler Patrick Coyle. Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Spann officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 PM -8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More