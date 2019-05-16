Home

Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Edgar M. MacDonald Obituary
MACDONALD Edgar M., 78, passed away on May 14, 2019. He was married to Vickie Alexander-MacDonald and the late Marsha W. MacDonald. He has two children, Tab MacDonald (Julie) and Melody Fletcher (John); brother, Ronald C. MacDonald; sister, Elizabeth Glier; and two grandchildren, Chase Kelly and Waylon MacDonald. Visitation will be Friday, 4-6 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church where he was a member. The service will follow at 6 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Ln. #350, Richmond, KY 40475. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019
