|
|
MACDONALD Edgar M., 78, passed away on May 14, 2019. He was married to Vickie Alexander-MacDonald and the late Marsha W. MacDonald. He has two children, Tab MacDonald (Julie) and Melody Fletcher (John); brother, Ronald C. MacDonald; sister, Elizabeth Glier; and two grandchildren, Chase Kelly and Waylon MacDonald. Visitation will be Friday, 4-6 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church where he was a member. The service will follow at 6 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Ln. #350, Richmond, KY 40475. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019