passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born July 16, 1931 in Lexington, KY to the late Carlton "Pete" and Ethel May Cook Steele. He is survived by one sister, Evelyn (Bobby) Gregory of Georgetown, KY, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen (James) McFadden III and Anna (Lewis) Oliver. Edgar was a graduate of Lafayette High School. His first job was caddying at the Lexington Country Club where his love of golf began and continued throughout his life. He loved horses and enjoyed working the pari-mutuels at The Red Mile, Keeneland and the Kentucky Derby. Edgar served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was honored for his service. Graveside service with full military honors will be held today, May 29th, at 2:30pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or the .