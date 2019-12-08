|
95, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019at St. Joseph Hospice Care Center surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Thomas W. Bolen. She is survived by 2 daughters, Marilyn (Howard) Bush and Gloria (Gary) Pendley; 4 grandchildren, Angela Ballard, Kristi (Gerald) Brown, Alyson (Chad) Willis and Matthew (Nikki) Pendley; 5 great-grandchildren, Devon Williams, Rylee Brown, Marleigh Willis, Makena Pendley and Mia Pendley and a great-great grandchild, Kyngsley Williams. Edith worked at Kentucky Mortgage for more than 30 years and was a faithful member of Russell Cave Baptist Church in Lexington. Funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday at Kerr Brothers-Main St. with Brother Howard Beauman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens in Paris Ky. Visitation will be 12:00 pm till time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Russell Cave Baptist Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019