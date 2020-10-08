1/1
Edith Ellmarie "Ree" Karibo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
widow of Lou Karibo, died peacefully and surrounded by family on October 1st, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Chris Karibo Corbin (W.C.) Four grandchildren, Leah von Trout (Andrew) Lane Milburn (Anya) Bo Milburn (Ethan) Carli Cobb (Brent) three great grandchildren and step brother James Shaw. Ree had a long career that included working in state government, serving as a public educator and operating family-owned businesses. She was a wonderful friend to many and her family will celebrate her spirit every day. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Lexington Humane Society. No services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved