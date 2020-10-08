widow of Lou Karibo, died peacefully and surrounded by family on October 1st, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Chris Karibo Corbin (W.C.) Four grandchildren, Leah von Trout (Andrew) Lane Milburn (Anya) Bo Milburn (Ethan) Carli Cobb (Brent) three great grandchildren and step brother James Shaw. Ree had a long career that included working in state government, serving as a public educator and operating family-owned businesses. She was a wonderful friend to many and her family will celebrate her spirit every day. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Lexington Humane Society. No services are planned.



