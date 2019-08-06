|
Edith Jean Langford, 89, wife of Herland “High Pockets” Langford, passed away Sunday August 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 16, 1930 in Versailles, Kentucky, the Daughter of the late Casper and Blanche Seay Jones. She was retired from Texas Instruments. Edith will be lovingly missed by her husband, Herland “High Pockets” Langford, Versailles, Children, Jerry (Lou) Bowman, Lawrenceburg, Dottie (Joe) Karsner, Frankfort, Allen (Lisa) Bowman, Versailles, Wanda (Bobby) Stewart, Versailles, Bobby (Melissa) Langford, Lexington, sister, Lois Carney, Bardstown, 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by two sons, David and Norman Bowman, sisters, Dot Edwards, and Mildred Ann Jones, brothers, Norman Jones, Casper C. Jones, and Ronnie Jones. Funeral services will be held at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home, on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 1 PM, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service. Serving as Pallbearers will be Greg, Garner, Timmy Collins, Brandon Bowman, Donnie Beasley, Martin Bowman, Charles Smith and Scott Bowman, Honorary, Robert Bowman, John McKinney, Cameron Hammonds, and Jason Hammonds,. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass), 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601 and , 2808 Palumbo Dr., Ste 205, Lexington, KY 40509. Online guestbook available at www.blackburnandward.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019