HUFFMAN Edith Noel, passed peacefully on May 11th, in Lexington, KY. She is predeceased by Eugene Huffman, her husband, and Larry Huffman, her son. Edith is survived by Kim Huffman, her son and his wife Bettina Huffman of Savannah, GA. "All that God gave her she crafted into beauty tears, laughter and love" Edith was instrumental in the creation of the Bluegrass Association for Retarded Citizens in an effort to insure that her son Larry was educated and had the social benefit as a person with Down Syndrome deserved. She was his fierce advocate, protector and loving mom (to us both). "She did all that she could" During the week in which Christ was crucified, Mary of Bethany anointed him with expensive perfume. Some of those present were appalled, but Jesus applauded her and said "She did what she could, she poured perfume on my body beforehand to prepare my burial" (Mark 14:6-8) "She did all that she could". Christ's words take the pressure off. Our world is full of broken and hurting people. But we don't have to worry about what we can't do. Edith did all that she could do. So can we. The rest is in HIS hands. A visitation at Kerr Brother's Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, is set for Wednesday, May 22nd, from 10:30 to 11:30, with a burial at The Bluegrass Memorial Gardens Cemetery, at noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The , or your local Hospice Care provider. A small memorial service will also be held Thursday, May 23rd at Sayre Christian Village, Friendship Towers, 3rd floor from 3 to 4 p.m. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary