SYKES Laythe Edmond passed away on March 27, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Elkhorn City, Kentucky on May 14, 1936 and was raised by his loving parents, Otto and Madelyn Coleman Sykes. For 56 years happy years, he was married to Frances Fister Sykes. Laythe's life was a testament to working hard and playing harder. He attended the University of Kentucky on a football scholarship and had the experience of playing under the great Bear Bryant. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, as well as Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. After graduating from UK's College of Pharmacy, he married Frances, and worked for Begley's Drug in Lexington and Shelbyville before opening Sykes Economy Drug in Elkhorn City, KY. He was a beloved pharmacist for over 30 years, and a passionate entrepreneur, opening many businesses throughout the community. Laythe was, at heart, an avid outdoorsman, and could always be found enjoying the land he loved so dearly. He loved hunting, shooting trap and skeet, fishing, boating, and skiing. But he was never happier than when he was at home in the mountains. He was a loving husband, father, friend, and Pop. His adventurous personality and unique charm were the life of the party, and he will be sorely missed. Laythe is survived by his wife, Frances Sykes; his children, Evan Sykes, Michael (Laura) Sykes, and Lara (Jason) Walters; and eleven grandchildren, Marisa, John, Sandra, Evan, Bryson, Ben, Anne Frances, Cameron, Mary Patton, Catherine and Walker. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Connie, his daughter, Anne (Chris) Hinkebein, and his grandson Jacob. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, only local immediate family will be attending the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to make donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass, now renamed Bluegrass Care Navigators. Visit bgcarenav.org and click "Donate."
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 1, 2020