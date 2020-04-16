|
75 of Scaffold Cane, passed from this life on Saturday, April 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Covington, KY on April 23, 1944 the daughter of Sam and Ellie Virgie Durham Singleton. She was a retired cook for Proffitt Foods and was of the Baptist Faith. Edna was the type of person to always give it to you straight. She had a tough personality but was sensible enough to know when to lend out her loving side, which was a lot deeper than it seemed. She could easily take over a room and be the center of attention, but more often than not, she played coy and chose to be a fly on the wall. She had a deep passion for music that never wavered. It was a passion that stemmed from growing up with a multitude of siblings who played instruments, sang, or both. Edna specialized in both, but was the favored singer of the bunch. She had a passion for collecting trinkets as well; ranging from ceramic clowns to miniature bottles of liquor to t-shirts and hats with funny sayings. That was just one way she would let her colorful personality shine to those around her. Throughout her life, traveling to see her family was a constant. Whether it was taking trips to Tennessee to see her sister and nieces and nephews, or to here in Kentucky to see more brothers and sisters, throughout the years, she always made it a priority because, to her, family was first. Later in her life, she still loved her music, her trinkets, and her family. The trips to see family were still very important to her. When she couldn’t travel, however, she always looked forward to phone calls to Tennessee and Kentucky. Whether with family or at home snuggled up in her favorite chair watching Matt Dillon and Doc, or the Bonanza boys, Edna was always her unique self. She will be loved and missed far more than she could ever know. The impression she left on this world is ever-present, everywhere. Edna leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Caroline Coots of Scaffold Cane; three grandchildren, Jeff, Jeremy, and Jason; a great grandchild, Lucian; a sister, Lena Lawson of Sweetwater, TN; and a sister-in-law, Stephanie Singleton of Hamilton, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harrington; five brothers, Rovie, Tip, David, Millard, and Sam, Jr.; and five sisters, Irene, Ardella, Farrie, Rose, and Christine. In accordance with current state mandates, the funeral services for Mrs. Harrington will be private. Burial will be in the Singleton Mountain Cemetery at Orlando. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Harrington’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2020