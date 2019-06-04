Resources More Obituaries for Edna Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edna Jean Robinson

Obituary Flowers Edna Jean Beasley Robinson, 78, died May 31, 2019. Edna was born November 27, 1940 in Versailles, Kentucky to the late Ed and Nettie Beasley. She was a retired employee of Texas Instruments. Edna enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, William "Bill" Robinson of 63 years, granddaughter Rhonda Michelle Napier, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters. Edna is survived by 2 children Billie Jean (Roland) Patton and Mickey (Jamie) Robinson, 3 grandchildren, Emily (Tony) Hunter, Mickielynn Robinson, and Cadance Moore, three great- grandchildren, Dalton and Emma Napier and Rylee Moore, and special friend Mary Todd. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Thursday at Clear Creek Baptist Church reception hall. Officiated by Brother Dave Menser. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Wednesday at church reception hall. Burial will be immediately following the service at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Reception will be held at MC Party and Events at Macey Boulevard in Versailles. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019