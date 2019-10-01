|
|
70, passed away Sunday. Mrs. Ball, the daughter of Glenmore Whitaker and Rosella Simpson Whitaker, was born in Madison County on November 21, 1948. She retired from Sherwin Williams as an accountant. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband: Ray Ball; one son: Aaron Ball (Deana Anderson-Ball) of Stamping Ground; two daughters: Lisa Lakes (Jeff Kling) of Lexington; Amber Whitaker (Cody Reinhardt) of Richmond; three brothers: Mike Whitaker (Angie), Terry Whitaker (Tina) and Roger Whitaker (Donna); five grandchildren: David Turner (Sandy), Kevin Turner (Kristina), Wyatt Ball, Warren Ball and Camdyn Whitaker; seven great-grandchildren: Saren, Cora, Audrey, Ethan, Evan, Tallon and Drake and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ball was preceded in death by three brothers: Timmy Whitaker, Jesse Whitaker and Todd Whitaker and her sister: Patricia Ray. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 AM Thursday at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5- 9 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Ln. Richmond, KY 40475 www.cpcfh.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019